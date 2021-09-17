Doctors at Swedish Medical Center Support More Research On Booster Shots In U.S.Doctors at Swedish Medical Center waiting on a decision by the Food and Drug Administration about a booster shot for COVID-19 vaccines say more time should be spent studying the idea.

COVID In Colorado: ICU Beds Full In Larimer County And Weld CountyBoth Larimer and Weld counties are now out of ICU beds as the number of hospitalizations rises in the current wave of the pandemic, driven by the delta variant.

Colorado State University Prepares More Isolation Rooms On Campus As COVID Delta Variant Cases RiseAs the delta variant of COVID-19 surges in Northern Colorado, filling nearly all ICU beds between Larimer and Weld counties, Colorado State University is moving forward with preparing more isolation rooms on their campus.

Colorado Polio Survivor Reflects On Lifelong Disease & COVID Vaccines NowAt 72 years old, Jim Carr is a survivor. Sickened by polio at the age of three he survived months in an iron lung.

Some Conventions In Denver Cancel Plans Because Of Delta VariantVisit Denver confirmed Wednesday that some conventions and meetings for the rest of the year have been canceled because of concerns related to the delta variant.

Denver Police Officers And Deputies Lagging on Vaccinations: 'There Is A Lot Of Pushback'With the city deadline for getting a COVID-19 vaccination closing in, newly obtained figures show the percentage of Denver Sheriff's deputies and Denver police officers who have presented proof of vaccination to the city is well below the number for other city employees.