JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There is a shortage of employees at Jeffco Public Schools. Specifically bus drivers.
The staff shortage has been going on since before the fall semester began. That means more challenges for parents and students.
The district said that too few drivers means routes have to be canceled, sometimes at the last minute. The district is using other employees to drive buses but it's causing a domino effect on other vital work.
If the situation does not improve, parents may see big changes in schedules, routes and possibly canceled routes.
If you would like to apply to work as a bus driver at Jeffco Public Schools, click here.