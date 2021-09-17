(CBS4)– The FBI Denver office is involved in the case of a missing woman who was last said to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Gabby Petito traveled with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie from Florida to the West this summer when she seemingly disappeared.
Petito's mother reported her missing on Sept. 11 after last receiving texts from her on Aug. 30, although it's not confirmed whether the texts were from Petito. Police say that Laundrie returned home to Florida on Sept. 1 in Petito's van but without Petito. He is considered a person of interest in the missing persons case, has retained a lawyer and has not been cooperating with investigators.
Florida police say they haven’t begun a physical search for the 22-year-old woman because they don’t know where to begin.
"We have resources and law enforcement partners that are out in the field following up tips and leads but as far as a grid search right now, we're still trying to narrow down geographic areas," said North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows Petito argued with Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. Officers tried to help them work it out after an emotional fight.
Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 checking out of a Salt Lake City hotel with Laundrie. She is last believed to have been in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police have seized the 2012 Ford Transit van that the couple was traveling in.
All tips with information on Petito’s disappearance can be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).