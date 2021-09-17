LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Larimer County officials will be conducting a search on Saturday for a missing person who was lost in the flash flooding in July in Poudre Canyon. Search crews will be looking for Diana Brown.
She has been missing since the flooding in the Black Hollow Road and Steven’s Gulch Picnic Site of Poudre Canyon on July 20.
Searchers will be on the roads and shorelines using special equipment to try to locate her body.
The search will happen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday or until crews find Brown.