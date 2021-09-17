DENVER (CBS4) – The temperature in Denver early Friday morning dropped to 46 degrees. It was the the first time the temperature in the city dropped below 50 degrees since June 2 which almost set a record.

The 106 days Denver stayed at or above 50 degrees is the second longest streak on record. It was only 3 days shy of the record set from May 30 through September 15, 1933.

In some cases Denver was cooler than towns in the high country Friday morning because the cold front that sweep along the Front Range Thursday night was not deep enough to reach west of the Continental Divide. For example, it was only 48 degrees in Frisco and 47 degrees in Salida.

The cold front also caused widespread clouds over the Denver area Friday morning that may not completely clear until closer to Noon. Then temperatures will be above to recover somewhat with highs in the lower and mid 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. It will be the coolest afternoon along the Front Range since late June.

Over the weekend, temperatures will soar back into the upper 80s and lower 90s for lower elevations east of the Continental Divide including the Denver metro area. A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected in the high country Saturday night and Sunday but the Front Range should stay dry.

Then attention will turn to a large storm coming from the northwest that will bring the coolest weather since May to most of Colorado early next week. Moisture appears limited with this storm for Colorado but Denver and the Front Range may see a few beneficial showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday and Monday night. It will certinally turn cold enough for snow above about 9,500 feet but the lack of moisture should mean nothing more than flurries or very light snow showers with very little accumulation even over the highest peaks and passes.

Denver’s expected high temperature of only 67 degrees on Tuesday would make it the coolest day since Memorial Day weekend (remember that? it was quite chilly and wet!)