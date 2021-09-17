DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver man is recovering after a motorist drove into him during a scooter ride last week. The driver sped off and still hasn’t been found.

On the afternoon of Sept. 10, Nick Meibeyer scooted toward Pennsylvania Street and 12th Avenue in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. He says it’s usually the route with less traffic.

“I was intentionally getting over to the side of the road to leave more space to get around me. I felt like they were being impatient, like they wanted to get ahead of me before the stop sign. I was giving them the opportunity to do that,” said Meibeyer.

Seconds later, Nick was on ground and the scooter was in pieces. Neighbors nearby could hear the impact of the car hitting his body.

“I remember them saying ‘Did the car just leave?’ And one said ‘We got the plate number. Don’t worry,'” remembered Meibeyer.

The quick thinking of that witness to get the license plate paid off. Police actually found the vehicle two days ago – in Arizona. They have not located the driver.

Meibeyer lost his job during the pandemic. Before the crash, he was on the brink of starting a new career.

“I was literally in the process of interviewing. I’m not going to use my wrist the same way ever again, which I need for my career. I can’t get going right now. I’m not going to be able to start for however long,” said Meibeyer.

His broken wrist is just one item on a long list of injuries. Meibeyer fractured his arm, collarbone and the orbital bones in his face. He spent six days in the hospital.

Nick isn’t sure how he survived. The injuries you can see will heal faster than the ones you can’t.

“I’m not going to be able to ride a bicycle down the street in this town ever again. It’s going to be hard for me to even walk down a street,” said Meibeyer. “I feel like this guy literally stole a part of my life from me. I’ll be dealing with the PTSD and trauma for years.”

Investigators continue to search for suspect information.

Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.