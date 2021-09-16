(CBS4) – “Jerry, he’s a great player and he means a lot to this team,” Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said.

With Jerry Jeudy out, the Broncos depth is already being tested. But if there is one area where this team can rely on depth, it’s at receiver.

“All of those guys are capable of making plays and they’re here for a reason. You talk about last week with (Courtland Sutton) coming up with a big catch across the middle, Tim (Patrick) scoring a touchdown, KJ (Hamler) on third downs. The tight ends are doing a great job for us and winning those one on one matchups, running backs coming out of the backfield and being where the quarterback needs them. So we have different guys who will step up this weekend and we just expect those guys to be at their best,” Bridgewater said.

As KJ Hamler prepares for a bigger role, he’s also working to forget his one big miss from Sunday — that easy would-have-been-a-touchdown pass that slipped right through his fingers.

“After the game, the next few days, it was still on my mind. I came out here on Monday and I told one of the assistants to just throw me 100 over the shoulder deep balls. Just to get that repetition so I won’t drop that again because that’s not my forte,” KJ Hamler said.

“We don’t need him to come in and be something he’s not, and he doesn’t need to pretend to be he’s something he’s not. If KJ can be the best version of KJ, he’ll help this offense go,” Bridgewater said.

Another player expected to see an increased role is Tim Patrick. Patrick did not drop a single pass in 2020 and continued that streak in week one of 2021, going 4-4 with a touchdown.