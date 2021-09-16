ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – They are billed as the most photographed mountains in North America and the Maroon Bells are truly spectular during leaf peeping season, but you need a reservation to enjoy the view in 2021.
Reservations are required for both parking and the shuttle. The parking reservation is $10 a car for a day reservation. The shuttle is $16 for an adult round trip ticket and $10 for children and seniors.
You can make the reservations online through the Aspen Chamber of Commerce.
You’ll find the view less crowded if you can plan your trip during the week.
The Maroon Bells are a series of bell-shaped, wine-colored peaks reaching 14,000 feet above the glacial Maroon Creek Valley.