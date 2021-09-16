BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver-based band The Lumineers played a live show for the first time in 552 days this week. Like basically every other rock outfit in the world, the group canceled all their touring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

552 days since our last show. Thanks to all the fans who came out and thanks to our incredible crew who made it feel like we never stopped. Can’t wait until we get back out there again for tour! – @thelumineers

📸: @AustinRoa pic.twitter.com/15ESlacVVp — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) September 16, 2021

The group shared photos on Thursday morning from their concert at the Boulder Theater on social media. The lucky attendees of the Tuesday night gig in Boulder got to the band perform in a small venue in a precursor to a much larger event that happens next week. The group will play a show in Santa Barbara, California, on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Bowl, which has a capacity of approximately 4,500. (The Boulder Theater has a capacity of about 800.)

Hey Santa Barbara! Excited to announce that we’re playing a show at the Santa Barbara Bowl later this month, on September 22nd 🌴🎶. The Lumineers presale starts September 8th at 10am PT, and public onsale begins September 10th at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/LtltyeMW4t — The Lumineers (@thelumineers) September 2, 2021

In a tweet, the band wrote “Thanks to all the fans who came out and thanks to our incredible crew who made it feel like we never stopped. Can’t wait until we get back out there again for tour!”

Everyone in attendance at the Boulder concert had to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Before the gig, band co-founder Jeremiah Fraites tweeted that he was “Driving from my home to our first gig in over 18 months.” The band all lives in the Denver area.

“No words!” he tweeted.

In February the group is planning to tour Europe.

