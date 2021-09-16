CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Colorado communities landed on Money magazine’s list of the Best 50 Places To Live In 2021. Both Centennial and Castle Rock earned a place on the list based on a number of criteria including cost of living, diversity and quality of life.
Centennial is No. 8 on the list. The city in the southern part of the Denver metro area in Arapahoe County is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. The magazine says “Centennial students attend Cherry Creek and Littleton Public Schools, two of the most highly regarded school districts in the state.”
It also points out the city is located by two major highways but is close to the Dry Creek light rail station where you can hop on a train and be at Union Station in 37 minutes.
According to the article, Centennial has a population of 115,275 with a median income of $112,599.
Castle Rock joins Centennial in the No. 28 spot. It’s no stranger to the list, having landed on it in 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2019.
The magazine says the city has “award-winning public schools” along with 95 miles of trails and 53 planned parks. In fact, the town of 70,700 people has 6,000 acres of open space.
It also points to the historic downtown district full of locally owned shops and restaurants including a barn that’s been converted into a mall of antique shops.