DENVER (CBS4)– Bustang will resume its service from the Denver Tech Center to Colorado Springs next week. That service was suspended in March of last year due to the pandemic.
The route will run four times Monday-Friday, twice in the morning from Colorado Springs to the DTC and twice in the afternoon from the DTC to Colorado Springs. The Bustang stops at 19 locations between Arapahoe Road/Yosemite Street and RTD's Light Rail Belleview Station.
A one-way fare from El Paso County is $9.
“Providing service to the DTC, one of the largest employment centers along the Front Range, will help alleviate commuter traffic between the state’s two largest cities,” said Colorado Department of Transportation Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake in a statement. “In addition, expanding the number of trips we currently provide between Colorado Springs and Denver helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and provides some congestion relief through the I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock.”
Bustang travels between Colorado Springs and downtown Denver six times each weekday.
