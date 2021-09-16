If all your little superhero fan wants is to dress up as a Marvel character this Halloween, ShopDisney’s costumes get all the details right. Whether they want to be Captain Marvel or Spider-Man, consider these officially licensed options from ShopDisney ahead.
Below are some amazing Marvel Halloween costumes for kids. Plus, get 20% off select costume and costume accessory orders of $75 or more now when you use the code SPOOKY at checkout.
Captain Marvel costume
Go higher, further and faster in this Captain Marvel costume with metallic gold detailing. It comes with a top, pants and wrist cuffs. Sizes 3 to 10 are $50 and sizes 11 to 13 are $55.
Spider-Man deluxe reversible costume
They’re getting two costumes in one with this reversible muscled Spider-Man suit, inspired by the upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Get the standard Peter Parker look with the red side, or tamper with the stability of space-time with the reversed black-and-gold side, spotted briefly in the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” trailer.
It’s available in sizes 3 to 10 and also comes with a double-sided mask.
Black Widow costume
This Avenger costume comes with a two-piece jumpsuit and faux leather gauntlets. You can get the Natasha Romanoff look in sizes 3 to 10 for $50, and in sizes 11 to 13 for $55.
Iron Man costume
Wear Iron Man's armor in this three-piece costume including a mask, muscled bodysuit and motion-activated repulsor cannon.
Captain America costume
This Captain America costume comes with a mask and bodysuit, complete with motion-activated shield sounds.
Black Panther light-up costume
King T’Challa’s bodysuit comes with light-up features and a mask. Find it in sizes 3 to 13, or in an adaptive option that comes in sizes XS to XL. The adaptive Black Panther costume has additional features for wheelchair-friendly wear.
Miles Morales Spider-Man costume
Move over, Peter Parker — kids can dress up as Miles Morales from “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in this costume. It comes with a muscled bodysuit and gloves that play sound effects.
Shang-Chi jacket
Pair this jacket with black pants to get Shang-Chi's look from the hit movie "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings." It comes in sizes 4 to 13. You can take the look up a notch with this electronic bo staff toy, sold separately. The toy's sound effects intensify the harder you fight with it.
