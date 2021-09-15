WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The man who allegedly shot a babysitter and strangled a child near a pumpkin patch in 2020 pleaded not guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday. Trevor George, 33, pleaded not guilty to murder and strangulation nearly 11 months after the murder.
On Oct. 30, 2020 Windsor Police and Weld County Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a murder and strangulation. The incident took place at a small farmhouse, surrounded by a pumpkin patch on the southern edge of Windsor.
Family members told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas a family friend offered to babysit their daughter while the parents were away. George allegedly tried to steal a truck from the property and was confronted by the babysitter, Ryan Rogina. George allegedly shot Rogina near the back of the truck and then entered the home.
Inside a young girl was then attacked and strangled, allegedly by George.
As the strangulation was taking place the child’s mother and her friends returned home. They found Rogina deceased in the driveway and called 911. The mother then ran inside the home to find her daughter being attacked.
The family accused George of threatening to kill others before he eventually ran away into the field of pumpkins.
Shortly afterward, the owner of a sports car reported his vehicle had been stolen from his home, which was located near the murder scene. Also discovered nearby was a reportedly stolen pickup truck out of Wyoming.
Inside the truck, investigators found a business card from a jail in Wyoming. A case number associated with George was found written on the card.
Investigators then used cell phone data to track down George, and found him driving on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado in the allegedly stolen sports car. He was tasered at a gas station while trying to refuel the stolen car.MORE NEWS: Weld County Sheriff's Office Awards Deputy, Citizen For Their Role In Trevor George Homicide Arrest
Because George pleaded not guilty to the charges, his case will be heard by a jury trial. The trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 7, 2022 in Weld County.