STAUNTON STATE PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – An Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer at Staunton State Park discovered a rarity sight. Ranger Dale found a leucistic squirrel last week.
The animal, and others with the same condition, lack pigment either all over or on part of their body.
“Leucism is a recessive genetic trait and a rare sight to see,” CPW stated on social media.
In May of 2021, CPW shared pictures of a rare piebald squirrel which has white patches of fur. The squirrel was found west of Denver.