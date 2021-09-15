SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A 50-year-old police officer with the City of Sheridan, Shawn Ralph, has been charged with felony second degree assault after he allegedly choked a shoplifting suspect who he said spit in his eye.

The incident took place Sept. 3 at a 7-Eleven store at 3495 South Federal Boulevard, according to court documents obtained by CBS4.

Ralph and other officers say they approached a woman, Benni Montano, suspicious that she had shoplifted items from the convenience store. The store owner said Montano had stolen several items from the store.

She was handcuffed but officers said she was resistant and attempted to spit on the store owner, but her saliva allegedly hit Ralph in the eye.

“Officer Ralph then reaches out and up with his left hand, grabbing Montano by the neck. Officer Ralph can be heard not giving verbal commands but instead saying, ‘F—–g spit on me,” according to an affidavit in the case. Another officer wrote “Officer Ralph grabbed Montano’s right arm and put his left hand around her throat and took her to the ground while saying, ‘F—–g spit on me.'”

The woman — who had an active felony warrant for her arrest — said she hit her head on the ground and received medical treatment.

In a statement, Ralph said “To prevent continuous spitting and contamination, I reached for Benni’s mouth with my gloved hand. Benni moved backward as I tried to cover her mouth, making my hand slip from her mouth and onto her chin.”

Court records show that while the incident occurred Sept. 3, Ralph was arrested on Sept. 14 and was released on bond.