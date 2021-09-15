DENVER (CBS4)– Women are taking over the job sites at Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver this week. The crews are hard at work building more affordable housing.
The work is being done by female construction leaders, workers and volunteers. Nearly 200 women are working on four homes in North Denver. Those homes are being built for four single mothers.
“Habitat’s Women Build Week is a great opportunity to engage local women in Habitat’s mission to teach construction skills in a fun and collaborative environment and also to raise really important funds for our programs,” said Robyn Burns with Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.
The women have been fundraising this year and raised more than $75,000 this year for projects that will be used for construction materials.