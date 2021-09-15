AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman is discussing the benefits of the Salvation Army homeless camp after his camping ban failed to pass city council. He tweeted a picture of the safe camping site in an industrial warehouse area in northwest Aurora.
The site has 32 tents that are currently occupied.
People living at the site get three free meals, laundry service, medical and mental health care. They also can get job placement assistance.
Salvation Army's Safe Camping Site pic.twitter.com/TIgDRjmjYT
