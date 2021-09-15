BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis and First Gentleman Marlon Reis are newlyweds! The two were wed in a traditional Jewish ceremony on Wednesday.
Polis and Reis have been together for 18 years and have been engaged since December 2020. They have two children, ages 7 and 9.
“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” said Polis and Reis in a statement. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”
They were surrounded by close family and friends at the small, outdoor ceremony in Boulder. Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated.