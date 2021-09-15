DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is optimistic the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is hitting a plateau. That takes into account that 85% of all ICU beds in the state are being used.
Nearly 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado.
"Seven hundred and forty-five of them are not vaccinated. Only 153 vaccinated people are currently hospitalized. I want to emphasize again, the stress that our health care systems are currently facing is because of those who are not vaccinated and are winding up getting COVID and winding up being hospitalized," said Scott Bookman with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
Colorado is reported more than 2,000 additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The state's 7-day positivity rate is less than 6-percent.
Currently, 3.3 million people are fully vaccinated in Colorado.