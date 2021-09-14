DENVER (CBS4) – Red Rocks Amphitheater is a one-of-a-kind venue and now has a ticket-reading system that is the first-of-its-kind. Instead of paper or electronic tickets, palms are now proof enough at AXS events.

“They present the palm over the Amazon One device and the AXS mobile ID and the palm are then synched together,” Blaine Legere said.

Legere is the Senior Vice President of strategy for the ticketing company. He says they’ve been working with Amazon for months to get the product ready for its Denver debut.

Fans waiting to enter the Alison Wonderland concert lined up to be among the first to test it out.

“It sounds efficient,” one man said.

“I’m excited to be able to walk in, use your hand print and walk in in to the concert,” Steven Harris, another concert goer told CBS4.

Quick entry into events is one of the selling points, no contact with another, but ticketholders zeroed in on its convenience as the biggest incentive.

“If you don’t have service and stuff that can get in the way, so this makes everything easier for everyone,” another concert goer said.

Even those who were quick to take advantage of the new service had questions.

“There are security issues and that’s in the back of my mind you never know,” Harris said.

Legere says it’s one of the reasons they partnered with Amazon over anyone else and that the service is designed to be highly secure using custom built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature.

“Compared to other biometric process whether they are facial recognition you’re not sure where the cameras are or if they’re following you, finger printing, we liked that amazon gave a lot of thought to that,” he said.

Security concerns aside, fans recognize it may likely be our future.

“I just did the face ID on my phone took my whole face, it’s going to happen,” Harris said.

Currently Red Rocks is the only venue with the technology, but AXS says they plan to rollout the same kiosks at other venues in Denver and across the country soon.