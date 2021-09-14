AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dismissed all remaining charges against three people from the July 3, 2020 protest in Aurora. The charges will be dropped against Lillian House, Joel Northam and Terrance Roberts for the protest outside the Aurora Police District 1 Station.
During the protest, a large crowd surrounded the police station and over the course of the protest, the doors of the police station were tied shut and the police officers inside were obstructed from leaving. Following the protest, House, Northam and Roberts, along with two others, were formally charged by the previous 17th Judicial District Attorney in Adams County. Those charges were dropped against all five people in May.
The Arapahoe County District Attorney has dropped the 12 charges the three were still facing.