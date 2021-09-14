DENVER (CBS4)– Now fans can scan their palms to get into Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Starting on Tuesday, AXS is adding Amazon One palm recognition service to its contactless ticketing pedestals.

Red Rocks is the first venue to have Amazon One contactless ticketing. When fans enter, they can either scan their digital ticket or choose to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS Mobile ID technology by enrolling at the pedestal. People can also enroll at a dedicated station before entering Red Rocks. Enrollment takes less than a minute.

According to AXS, “When a fan hovers their palm over the Amazon One device, a unique palm signature is built by Amazon’s computer vision technology. The service is designed to be highly secure and uses custom-built algorithms and hardware to create a person’s unique palm signature. Once enrolled, the service is contactless and fans can use their palm to identify and enter at applicable AXS venues in less than a second or so.”

“We’re thrilled to work with AXS to offer fans at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and other future venues the opportunity to enter events quickly and easily with just their palm using the contactless Amazon One service,” said Dilip Kumar, Vice President of Physical Retail & Technology at Amazon, in a statement. “Fans can now enjoy a more effortless experience entering Red Rocks Amphitheatre, giving them more time to get settled and enjoy the show. We look forward to hearing how fans enjoy the experience, and can’t wait to bring it to more locations with AXS to benefit even more event-goers.”