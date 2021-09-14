DENVER (CBS4)– The myColorado app can keep track of your documents. The app can help keep track of your Colorado Digital ID along with other items, without having to carry around a physical card.
Some of those things include a fishing license and COVID-19 vaccine record.READ MORE: All Charges Dropped Against 'Love Has Won' Cult Members
More than a dozen police departments accept the Colorado Digital ID as proof of identity, age and address during traffic stops, including Denver. More than 425 restaurants, bars, businesses and state agencies also accept it.READ MORE: Bob Enyart, Colorado Conservative Pastor & Radio Show Host, Dies After COVID Battle
Polis signed an executive order in 2019 to authorize it as a legal form of identification.
The myColorado app allows residents to store their license or state-issued ID on their smartphone.MORE NEWS: Businesses, Delivery Services Prepare For Upcoming Holiday Shipping Delays