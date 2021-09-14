DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver prepares to close Civic Center Park in an effort to clean it up, city officials wants to share input from the public on the next 100 years of the park. In February, the city and the Civic Center Conservancy announced a new initiative called Civic Center Next 100.
It calls for rejuvenation and reworking four separate parts of the park.
The third public workshop will be held virtually on Thursday. It's also the final meeting after the city received thousands of comments and ideas from the public.
On Thursday, leaders will share the “preferred concept designs” and will welcome feedback. The hope is to make the park more useful.
Civic Center Next 100's Concept Design is funded in part by the voter-approved Elevate Denver Bond Program. It will include improvements to four key areas within the park, including the Greek Theater, Central Promenade, Central Gathering Space, and Bannock Street between Colfax and 14th Avenue. The final concept plan is expected to be finished by Fall 2021.
As first reported by CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass, the park will close indefinitely on Sept. 15 as crews dismantle homeless camps and clean up remnants of drug use and criminal activity. The city says the state the park is in has led to serious environmental and health concerns.