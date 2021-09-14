DENVER (CBS4)– The Medina Alert issued in a serious hit-and-run crash from last week has been canceled after the vehicle was located. The search for the driver continues.
Last week, police started the search for the white 2021 Buick Encore GX with Colorado License plate BQU-154 on Friday.READ MORE: Partnership Hopes To Curb Emergency Room Visits, Focuses On Mental Health
The suspect vehicle was involved in a crash with a scooter rider in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania after 3 p.m. Sept. 10. The scooter rider was seriously injured. The vehicle was being driven by a young white male and was last seen headed south.READ MORE: 'Even My Guys Aren't That Fast': Colorado Auto Repair Shop Owner Marvels At Catalytic Converter Thieves
The suspect vehicle was located in Arizona. Investigators continue to develop suspect information.MORE NEWS: Denver To Share Civic Center Concept Designs In Final Community Meeting
Anyone with information regarding the crash or suspect driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.