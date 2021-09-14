CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash shut down an Aurora intersection Tuesday night. Aurora police say the road should be reopened at midnight.

Police responded to Mexico Avenue and Chambers Road at around 8:30 p.m. They say all four directions at the intersection are closed.

Police say one vehicle is involved, and one pedestrian has serious injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

