AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash shut down an Aurora intersection Tuesday night. Aurora police say the road should be reopened at midnight.
Police responded to Mexico Avenue and Chambers Road at around 8:30 p.m. They say all four directions at the intersection are closed.
#APDTrafficAlert The intersection of E. Mexico Ave. & S. Chambers Rd. is closed down in all directions for a serious traffic accident investigation involving 1 vehicle and 1 pedestrian w/serious injuries. Stay out of area to avoid delays. Roadway should be reopened 12a. pic.twitter.com/aQHaAN8g0t
— Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) September 15, 2021
Police say one vehicle is involved, and one pedestrian has serious injuries.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.