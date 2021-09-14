ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Arvada police say they arrested a student at Arvada High School who allegedly brought a handgun to the campus. Officers responded to the school on 65th Avenue at around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
School resource officers received information about the situation, found and arrested the student without incident.READ MORE: Partnership Hopes To Curb Emergency Room Visits, Focuses On Mental Health
They say they recovered a pistol from the student. The situation forced the school to be placed on “hold” briefly.READ MORE: 'Even My Guys Aren't That Fast': Colorado Auto Repair Shop Owner Marvels At Catalytic Converter Thieves
There are no reports of injuries.MORE NEWS: Vehicle Wanted In Hit & Run Crash With Scooter Located In Arizona
The suspect is now in custody at a juvenile detention center and faces charges of a juvenile in possession of a handgun and unlawful possession of a weapon on school grounds.