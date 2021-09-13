LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to a brush fire burning near Livermore on Monday afternoon. The fire burned about one and a half acres west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale.
Larimer County resources were sent to fight the fire, along with other crews to assist the Livermore Fire Protection District. Aerial resources were used to fight the fire.
The fire was burning in grass and pine. Copter4 flew over the fire that was sending up a big plume of white smoke.
What caused the fire is being investigated.