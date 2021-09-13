CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Larimer County News, Wildfires

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews rushed to a brush fire burning near Livermore on Monday afternoon. The fire burned about one and a half acres west of Highway 287 near Virginia Dale.

(credit: CBS)

Larimer County resources were sent to fight the fire, along with other crews to assist the Livermore Fire Protection District. Aerial resources were used to fight the fire.

(credit: CBS)

The fire was burning in grass and pine. Copter4 flew over the fire that was sending up a big plume of white smoke.

(credit: CBS)

What caused the fire is being investigated.

Jennifer McRae