DENVER (CBS4) – September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the second-most common cancer in American men, after skin cancer. More than 248,000 men will be diagnosed in 2021.
On CBSN Denver, Dr. Manoj Bupathi talked about some of the signs, symptoms, and risk factors of prostate cancer. He is a medical oncologist with the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE.
“Genetic risk factors do exist for prostate cancer, especially for patients who have a family history of breast cancers, other prostate cancers, or ovarian cancers. Those people should strongly consider getting screened for prostate cancer.”
Prostate cancer is also more likely to develop in older men and non-Hispanic Black men. The American Cancer Society says six in 10 cases are diagnosed in men who are 65 years and older, with the average age of diagnosis being 66.
Sadly, prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in American men, after lung cancer. Bupathi says there are some new treatments that have shown promise.
“There have been a lot of advances for treatment of prostate cancer. There are a lot of hopeful options that have been on the horizon.”
Even with advances in treatment, Bupathi hopes men will talk to their doctor about prostate cancer at their next checkup.
“Since it’s Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, let’s take this time to go ahead and get checked. Don’t put it off any longer.”