BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A plane dubbed “Methane Air” by researchers is flying over Boulder County to help combat climate change. The plane is not a typical private jet.
Instead, scientists are on board with infrared camera equipment to hunt down invisible methane gas emissions.READ MORE: Meow Wolf In Denver Prepares To Open & 'Engage Your Imagination'
“Methane is a greenhouse gas. It is the second-largest contributor to climate change and it accounts for more than a quarter of the warming that we’re experiencing today,” said Ilissa Ocko with the Environmental Defense Fund.READ MORE: 'Don't Put It Off Any Longer': Colorado Doctor Urges Prostate Cancer Awareness
Methane emissions mainly come from leaks during fossil fuel production. Scientists say it’s like carbon dioxide on steroids- 84 times more powerful at warming the planet.
“We have the technologies available to cut methane emissions globally in half over the next 10 years. And if we do that, then we can slow down the rate of global warming by 30%.”MORE NEWS: Denver Police Search For Truck & Driver Accused Of Hit-And-Run
“Methane Air” can pinpoint leaks and identify polluters. By locating the leaks, they can help correct the problem or hold companies responsible.