(CBS4) – Jerry Jeudy’s ankle injury isn’t as bad as originally feared. Jeudy was carted off the field in New Jersey with what looked like a serious ankle injury. Tests on the ankle are negative and it’s being call a high ankle sprain.
“He’s going to miss some time but it’s hard to put a timetable on it right now,” said Broncos Coach Vic Fangio.
Standard recovery time for a high ankle sprain is 4-6 weeks.
Jeudy posted on is Instagram account today “I’ll be back soon.”
Jeudy was leading the Broncos in receiving before being injured in the 3rd quarter. The 2nd year receiver out of Alabama finished with 6 catches for 72 yards.
Offense guard Graham Glasgow spent the night in a area hospital after suffering an irregular heartbeat. He left the stadium in an ambulance as a precaution. Glasgow has been cleared to return to Denver.
If Glasgow can’t play on Sunday in Jacksonville, Netane Muti would most likely be his replacement.