GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park reopened Monday. The amusement park had been closed since 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos died on one of the rides on Sept. 5.
The child was vacationing with her parents from Colorado Springs when she died on the park's Haunted Mine Drop, a ride that plunges around 110-feet at 96 feet per second down a 120-foot mine shaft.
The Haunted Mine Drop ride will remain closed. Investigators are still working to determine what led to Estifanos's death.
The ride was built in 2017, and according to the state's website, all amusement parks are required to undergo annual third-party inspections.
“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family and all those impacted by this heart-breaking incident,” said Nancy Heard, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park General Manger, in a statement. “As a company, as a team and as a member of the Glenwood Springs community, our primary focus, every day, is delivering a safe and fun experience. While serious incidents in the attractions industry are incredibly rare, and nothing like this has ever happened at Glenwood Caverns, one incident is one too many. For the family, for our guests and for our team members, we will not rush to re-open the ride.”