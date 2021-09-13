DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want to find the driver of a pickup truck who they say hit a pedestrian and drove away. It happened on East Colfax Avenue near Franklin Street at around 12:40 a.m. on Sept. 4.
The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, police say.
Investigators say the truck was last seen driving north on Lafayette Street from Colfax Avenue. The truck is a dark-colored Dodge Ram with a Utah license plate on the back of the vehicle.
Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you have more information at (720) 913-7867.