DENVER (CBS4)– The Green Car Parade helped kick of the Denver Auto Show events. This year, the auto show will be outside.
The parade was actually a bridge between two events: the Exotic Sports Car Show and the Denver Auto Show. Attendees can see more the 300 rare vehicles and the latest in electric vehicles, or EV technology.
When the Exotic Sports Car Show wrapped up on Sunday, electric vehicles took to the streets for the Green Car Parade.
Organizers think the electric vehicles will be a big draw this week, "Because I think people are now seeing that the manufacturers are serious about really producing sought-after electric vehicles, popular electric vehicles, no longer niche electric vehicles, more of a mainstream ev."
The Denver Auto Show is at Elitch Gardens Sept. 15 through Sept. 19.