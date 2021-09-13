'JCPH Will Not Be Intimated': Harassment Incidents Prompts Security At Jeffco Mobile Vaccine SitesSecurity workers will accompany nurses and staff members of Jefferson County Public Health’s three mobile vaccine units for the foreseeable future after months of harassment and abuse.

COVID In Colorado: Health Care Staffing, Capacity A Big Concern As More Unvaccinated Admitted To HospitalsAs hospitalizations continue to climb, and the availability of intensive care unit beds begins to dwindle, Colorado’s hospitals are once again adapting to meet the needs of the state.

'Unconstitutional': Colorado Republican Party Chair Reacts To Presidential COVID Vaccine, Testing MandateThreats of legal challenges are being made by the Republican National Committee and several GOP governors as people question President Joe Biden's right to issue his executive order.

You Can Still Get A $100 Walmart Gift Card When You Get Your COVID Vaccine- For A Few More DaysThere's still a chance to earn some cash for getting vaccinated. Colorado's Comeback Cash gift card give-away continues until Sept. 14 or until all the cards are gone.

'Needless Deaths': Colorado Hospitals Nearing Capacity Limits Due To Unvaccinated People, Gov. Jared Polis SaysGov. Jared Polis didn't mince words about the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. He says Colorado is currently seeing the second-highest number of hospitalizations it has seen since the start of the pandemic, and there are only 197 intensive care unit beds left statewide.

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ EmployeesColorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly.