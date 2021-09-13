CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Colorado News

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot program for Colorado on Monday afternoon. He said that the boosters would be here by Sept. 20 for Pfizer recipients and Moderna a few weeks later.

A healthcare Worker hands in surgical gloves pulling COVID-19 vaccine liquid from vial to vaccinate a patient.

Photo by Morsa Images/Getty Images

There is no timeline for a Johnson & Johnson booster.

Polis said that boosters are especially important for Pfizer recipients and those who have weaker immune systems.

(credit: CBS)

“The benefits outweigh the costs overwhelmingly and the FDA needs to get out of their ivory tower and realize there’s a real-life pandemic with over 900 hospitalizations in Colorado, tens of thousands across the country… We have the ability to end it,” said Polis.

According to the governor’s office, “A third dose of the vaccine allows the immunocompromised to achieve the same level of protection from the COVID-19 virus that healthy people have with two doses. 2.4% of Coloradans have received boosters to date.”

More than 75% of all eligible Coloradans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far.

Booster shots will be available at drive-thru sites, pharmacies, hospitals and some doctor’s offices.

Jennifer McRae