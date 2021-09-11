BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Crowds gathered at the Broomfield Amphitheater and Memorial on Saturday morning with reverence and pride, continuing to heal 20 years after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The community came together for a ceremony, listening to the sounds of bagpipes, placing their hands on the memorial while reading the names of lives lost, and sharing stories of those directly impacted by 9/11.

One such story was that of Colorado native Chris Faughnan.

“Chris was only 37 years old working in the North Tower when he was taken from his wife and their three children,” Retired North Metro Fire Chief John O’Hayre said in a speech.

Chris worked as a bond broker on the 104th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center, and was killed in the attack. His older brother Thomas told CBS4’s Mekialaya White he was thoughtful, intelligent, and hard-working: above all, a true family man.

“He was a super father. He loved having kids,” Thomas said. “That was certainly the highlight of his life, to come home at night to play with his kids and coach them a little bit.”

Thomas says returning to the site in Broomfield, year after year, is healing.

“I’ve been to New York a few times, but this quiet, more respectful place has been a great service to my family. I think sharing his memories lessens the grief a little bit because it makes him feel a little more alive, the things about his life that you can remember. It makes us feel a little closer together as he’s still part of the family.”

Reliving memories of Chris with other families who can empathize and even strangers, helps him look forward.

“I consider him more of a life hero. He lived his life in a good way. We don’t always appreciate the things people in our lives do for everybody they love … in that mind, that makes you a life hero.”

The event hosted by North Metro Fire, Broomfield Police and City and County of Broomfield. Going forward, North Metro Fire is creating a 9/11 Living Memorial that will reside online for years to come.

The living memorial will display photos, artifacts, videos and shared stories related to 9/11 and the annual memorial hosted in Broomfield. The fire district invites the community to share their story, mementos or reflections on 9/11 to be included in the living memorial.

For more information, contact Sara Farris at sfarris@northmetrofire.org.

More info: www.nmfr.org/911memorial