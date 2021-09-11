BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Justin Bannan, former defensive lineman for the University of Colorado and the Denver Broncos, was found guilty of attempted murder and assault when a Boulder jury returned a verdict Friday.

Bannan, 42, was convicted of one count of First Degree Attempted Murder, one count of Second Degree Attempted Murder, and two counts of felony assault. He is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 5.

Bannan was accused of shooting and injuring a woman as she unlocked her separate office inside Bannan’s own business, Black Lab Sports, in October of 2019. Ashley Marie, 36, was shot in the shoulder as she stood in the doorway of the office. Bannan, according to case documents, was inside the locked office prior to Marie’s arrival.

Court documents indicate Bannan made statements about the Russian mafia being after him after the shooting. They also state he also had a rolled up a $20 bill with cocaine residue on it in his possession.

Bannan pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to all charges.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, Bannan’s defense team alluded to a possible brain injury Bannan suffered due to cumulative affects of collisions during his football career.

“Clearly, there was evidence of injury to the brain,” Defense Attorney Harvey Steinberg said during Friday’s closing arguments. “There’s no question.”

However, prosecutors told the jury that Bannan should be held responsible for his actions regardless of their cause or his intent.

“We don’t have to prove motive,” Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Christine Rinke said. “We don’t have to prove why.”

The jury deliberated for eight hours, according to the Daily Camera.

Bannan came to Boulder as a freshman in 1997 and played for the Buffaloes for five years. He was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round to start an 11-year NFL career. He played for the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 2012.

A civil suit was filed in June 2020 by attorneys representing Marie. It seeks personal injury damages against Bannan and Black Lab Sports.