THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A serious crash caused all southbound lanes of Interstate 25 at Thornton Parkway to close Saturday evening. The Colorado Department of Transportation advises drivers find another way around.
Thornton police says the crash is under the overpass of Thornton Pkwy.
Traffic is being diverted off the interstate, and drivers are asked to use Huron St., Grant St. or Washington St. as alternative routes.
Avoid the area if possible.