DENVER (CBS4) – Flags are being flown at half-staff on all public buildings in Colorado to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and United Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pennsylvania killed 2,977 people.

Gov. Jared Polis shared the following statement in remembrance:

“20 years ago, Americans started our day like any other only to find our worlds shattered by mid-morning as the terrorist attacks of 9/11 played out. We remember and mourn those we lost in New York City, in a field in Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon. They were our loved ones and friends, families were instantly torn apart by an unspeakable attack on our nation. Everyone remembers where they were when tragedy struck, and as we reflect on the 20 years since that dreadful day, let us remember the innocent lives taken away, let us honor the first responders who heroically put themselves in harm’s way to save others, and let us pay tribute to our service members and first responders who fight to protect us from terrorist attack. Our country is resilient, it is steadfast even in the face of terror. In this solemn moment, let us recognize our humanity in the face of tragedy, and our country’s unyielding will to prevail. On this solemn anniversary, we keep in our hearts the memory of those lost.”