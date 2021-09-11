(CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Arvada firefighters rang a bell to honor those lives and took a moment of silence.
This morning, on the 20th anniversary of one of the darkest days in American history, we gathered to remember and reflect upon the bravery and sacrifice made on Sept. 11, 2001. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/wNCVLV3irT
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) September 11, 2021
In Fort Collins, Poudre Valley firefighters held a stair climb at the Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium. Each of the fire academy recruits carried the name of a fallen firefighter with them as they climbed.
“Traditions like these help us not only remember, but pass on the memory… Please take a moment to remember today, whatever that may look like for you,” said Chief Bergsten. Fire academy recruits each carried the name of a fallen #firefighter throughout the climb. #September11 pic.twitter.com/Z4yVnc5BQi
— poudrefire (@poudrefire) September 11, 2021
South Metro firefighters held a remembrance ceremony at their headquarters which included a bagpiper, an honor guard and flowers placed at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
This morning SMFR held a ceremony in remembrance of 9/11. A bagpiper performed, Honor Guard placed flowers at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial at Headquarters and a radio announcement rang out across the district followed by a moment of silence. May we never forget. pic.twitter.com/RSF5Rp0A3c
— South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 11, 2021
In Westminster, 412 American flags were placed in the flower bed at the Public Safety Center. The flags represent 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight paramedics who lost their lives rescuing victims from the attacks.
Members of the Colorado State Patrol participated in the annual 9/11 Red Rocks Stair Climb this morning, in memory of those who lost their lives. pic.twitter.com/HBKHTZj0Nf
— Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) September 11, 2021
Colorado State Patrol was among agencies to share their appreciation to the fallen with their decorated patrol cars.
Remembrance ceremonies were held in Golden, Denver and Lone Tree.