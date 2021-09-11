CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:9/11 Attacks, Colorado News

(CBS4) – Law enforcement agencies across Colorado honored the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Arvada firefighters rang a bell to honor those lives and took a moment of silence.

In Fort Collins, Poudre Valley firefighters held a stair climb at the Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium. Each of the fire academy recruits carried the name of a fallen firefighter with them as they climbed.

South Metro firefighters held a remembrance ceremony at their headquarters which included a bagpiper, an honor guard and flowers placed at the Fallen Firefighters Memorial.

In Westminster, 412 American flags were placed in the flower bed at the Public Safety Center. The flags represent 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and eight paramedics who lost their lives rescuing victims from the attacks.

Colorado State Patrol was among agencies to share their appreciation to the fallen with their decorated patrol cars.

Remembrance ceremonies were held in Golden, Denver and Lone Tree.