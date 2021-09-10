Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of GuidanceWithout much guidance, a Denver pharmacist has made the decision to start giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, following the lead of larger organizations in the state.

Injury Insurance Added To Ski Passes Could Take Financial Pressure Off Skiers, BoardersA new kind of injury insurance is taking a little financial pressure off athletes of all levels and attracting ski resorts looking to add extra perks to their passes.

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ EmployeesColorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Ozone And Rising Heat: How It's Getting WorseAs the Front Range sets new heat records, a new study out from National Jewish Health and the Union of Concerned Scientists shows warming in recent decades has sped up the process of ground-level ozone creation.

Jefferson County Public Health To Add Security After Harassment Incidents At Vaccine SitesThe executive director of Jefferson County Public Health says harassment of staff and medical personnel at mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites is becoming a growing problem.

COVID In Colorado: Teachers, Businesses React To President Joe Biden's Call For Vaccine, Testing MandatesThere has been resistance to mandates for vaccinations and masks in many places in Colorado.