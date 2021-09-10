WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park plans to open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders on Nov. 17.
“The countdown is officially on. Our anticipated winter opening day is Nov. 17,” the resort stated in a tweet.
Last year the resort opened in early December and after an especially snowy spring, the resort kept its bump-filled Mary Jane area open longer than normal. It closed in mid-May.
For those wondering about how many powder days we’ll have in Colorado’s mountains this upcoming ski season, government meteorologists at NOAA have yet to release their winter outlook for the United States, but they have issued a La Niña Watch for the country.
La Niña winters in Colorado can be all over the place in terms of the outcome, but more often than not CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears says they end being somewhat chilly with a lot of wind, especially in the northern and central mountains. Snow totals can vary widely around the state.
“We usually find the most consistent snowfall during a La Niña winter in Colorado’s northwest and north-central mountains, due to the nearby jet stream,” Spears said.