BERTHOUD, Colo. (CBS4) – Xcel Energy’s Day of Service is well underway. Volunteer projects are going on all over Colorado.
The 5th grade class at Berthoud Elementary School put their good energy into action. The students decorated paper bags as part of Day of Service.
The bags will go to Project Angel Heart, a nonprofit that will fill them full of food for people who are homebound.
“The kids, right now, are learning about community, and civic involvement, and participation,” said Lauren Gilliland, an Xcel Energy employee and Mom to one of the 5th graders.
Gilliland organized the project for the kids as part of the Day of Service Good Energy Pledge. The Pledge allows individuals to commit to volunteer in their own communities in their own ways.
Xcel Energy’s Day of Service runs through September 11th, you can still sign up for an in-person project too.