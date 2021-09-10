WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A student and an instructor survived a small plane crash on Friday. The plane crashed in a cornfield in Weld County about 11 a.m.
A witness told officials the single-engine prop plane didn’t sound normal and he noticed a propellor wasn’t rotating.
Investigations by the FAA and NTSB are underway. Representatives from the Greeley airport said the aircraft did not take off from there. It is unclear where the plane took off or where it was headed.
Both the student and pilot, both out of Broomfield, suffered minor injuries.