DENVER (CBS4)– Sloan’s Lake has reopened after potentially deadly blue-green algae closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver earlier this summer. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed the lake in July.
During the closure, all contact with the water and all recreational activities were prohibited, including fishing, wading, boating and use of canoes, paddleboards and kayaks.
Pet owners were warned to not let their dogs, cats or other pets drink from the water. The cyanobacteria can be poisonous to animals and humans, or it could cause neurological problems.
The algae typically develop in warm temperatures. Sloan’s Lake reopened once the algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels dropped.