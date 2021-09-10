CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Denver News, Sloan's Lake, Sloan's Lake Park

DENVER (CBS4)– Sloan’s Lake has reopened after potentially deadly blue-green algae closed the popular water recreation spot in Denver earlier this summer. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment closed the lake in July.

Sloan’s Lake (credit: CBS)

During the closure, all contact with the water and all recreational activities were prohibited, including fishing, wading, boating and use of canoes, paddleboards and kayaks.

A walker takes advantage of the pathway around the lake at Sloan's Lake Park on April 8, 2020 in Denver. Sloan's Lake Park is home to the biggest lake in Denver and is the city’s second largest park. While many of the amenities are closed due to the COVID-19 crisis, the park remains open.

A walker takes advantage of the pathway around the lake at Sloan’s Lake Park on April 8, 2020 in Denver. Sloan’s Lake Park is home to the biggest lake in Denver and is the city’s second largest park. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Pet owners were warned to not let their dogs, cats or other pets drink from the water. The cyanobacteria can be poisonous to animals and humans, or it could cause neurological problems.

The algae typically develop in warm temperatures. Sloan’s Lake reopened once the algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels dropped.

Jennifer McRae