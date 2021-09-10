You Can Still Get A $100 Walmart Gift Card When You Get Your COVID Vaccine- For A Few More DaysThere's still a chance to earn some cash for getting vaccinated. Colorado's Comeback Cash gift card give-away continues until Sept. 14 or until all the cards are gone.

'Needless Deaths': Colorado Hospitals Nearing Capacity Limits Due To Unvaccinated People, Gov. Jared Polis SaysGov. Jared Polis didn't mince words about the worsening COVID-19 situation in the state. He says Colorado is currently seeing the second-highest number of hospitalizations it has seen since the start of the pandemic, and there are only 197 intensive care unit beds left statewide.

Colorado Businesses React To COVID Vaccine, Testing Mandate For Those With 100+ EmployeesColorado businesses with more than 100 employees will now have to ensure all of their staff is vaccinated or has a negative COVID-19 test weekly.

Denver Pharmacist Begins Giving COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Amid Lack Of GuidanceWithout much guidance, a Denver pharmacist has made the decision to start giving out COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, following the lead of larger organizations in the state.

Injury Insurance Added To Ski Passes Could Take Financial Pressure Off Skiers, BoardersA new kind of injury insurance is taking a little financial pressure off athletes of all levels and attracting ski resorts looking to add extra perks to their passes.

Ozone And Rising Heat: How It's Getting WorseAs the Front Range sets new heat records, a new study out from National Jewish Health and the Union of Concerned Scientists shows warming in recent decades has sped up the process of ground-level ozone creation.