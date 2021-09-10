DENVER (CBS4) – For the second day in a row a new record high temperature was set in Denver. The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 94 degrees at 12:06 p.m., which beat the old record of 93 degrees set on Sept. 10, 2018.
With about three more hours of heating as of this post, we should end up with a final high in the upper 90s. A few areas in the Denver metro could even hit 100 degrees.
A large ridge of high pressure sitting right on top of Colorado was responsible for the hot weather. It's the reason why it has been such a hot, dry and smoky week around the state.
A pattern change is expected to slowly evolve across the region starting Saturday. It will bring some slightly cooler air and a small chance for mountain thundershowers. It's been about a week since rain fell in Colorado.
An even stronger cold front is forecasted for the middle of next week. High temperatures in Denver could struggle to reach 80 degrees by next Tuesday.