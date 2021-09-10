Mayor Michael Hancock: Denver Broncos Have Good Chance To Make Playoffs With 'Steady Teddy'The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs or won 11 or more games since they won the Super Bowl. If they do what Denver Mayor Michael Hancock expects, they will do both this season.

'Easily The Best Defense In The League': Former Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Sees Similarities Between Super Bowl 50 Defense And This Team'sFormer Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall, who was a starter on the Broncos Super Bowl 50 defense which finished the season ranked first in the NFL, sees similarities between the 2021 defense and his former team.

Bradley Chubb's Sprained Ankle Worries Denver BroncosCoach Vic Fangio had been saying he expected Bradley Chubb to be ready to play Sunday but this week he said Chubb's injury was worse than he thought it was last week.

Larry Walker Finally Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame, Complete With SpongeBob SquarePants Lapel PinLarry Walker and the rest of the Baseball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 finally had their day at Cooperstown.

Air Force-Navy Highlights Week 2 Slate Of Matchups On CBS, CBS Sports NetworkAll three service academies will play on CBS or CBS Sports Network this Saturday with Air Force and Navy getting the prime mid-afternoon slot.

Fast Start Will Be Crucial To Broncos Success This SeasonGetting off to a fast start is the name of the game for the Broncos.