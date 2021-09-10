BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) A Colorado driver is headed to prison for killing another driver while livestreaming himself speeding down E-470. Bryan Kirby caused the crash on Oct. 13, 2018.
Kirby, 44, was on Facebook livestreaming video of his speedometer as it reached speeds up to 167 miles per hour. He was also replying to comments on that livestream. At one point Kirby hit the back of another sedan, causing a collision that killed Robert Hamilton, the 67-year-old driver. Kirby fled the scene but was eventually arrested.
On July 15, 2021, an Adams County Jury convicted Kirby of three felony counts including: vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Today a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” said District Attorney Brian Mason in a press release.
“My hope is this conviction will serve as a warning for others who even contemplate this kind of behavior. Put your phone down when you drive! And do not ever livestream yourself driving a car. Mr. Kirby’s behavior extinguished a life and now he’s going to prison. This simply did not have to happen.”