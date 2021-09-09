MOFFAT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wild horse gathering operations outside of the Bureau of Land Management’s herd management area near the Sand Wash Basin have come to a close.
The roundup ended on Wednesday.
The BLM said operations will continue outside of the herd management area on private and public land in an attempt to gather small and scattered bands of horses.
There were pleas from the governor and other state officials to stop the roundup, but the BLM says while there’s finally enough water to the get the horses through the summer and fall, there are bigger and long-term issues which could kill off the foals and mares.