(CBS4) – Arapahoe County Sheriff Tyler Brown will not face criminal charges in relation to an incident last month at a restaurant, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday. The announcement came with a statement of opinion from DA Beth McCann that the “behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff.”

The incident in question happened on Aug. 21 at the new restaurant and game hall called Pindustry, located in Greenwood Village. Brown released a statement a week ago saying “I have not been made aware of the details of the allegations against me” and so far authorities haven’t disclosed exactly what occurred. McCann said the people involved in the incident were all drinking and “the parties involved who could be considered victims of the sheriff’s conduct do not wish to proceed with criminal charges.” No one was injured seriously.

McCann was appointed the special prosecutor in the case and included her statement about the sheriff’s behavior in a tweet.

Denver DA will not charge Arapahoe Sheriff Tyler Brown. In her statement she says: Having concluded that criminal charges are not warranted, I want to make it clear that the behavior of Sheriff Brown in this situation was irresponsible and unprofessional for an elected sheriff. — Denver DA's Office (@DenverDAsOffice) September 9, 2021

Brown was never placed on leave from his role as the DA’s investigation took place.

Brown released this statement on Thursday: “Sheriff Brown would like to thank the Denver District Attorney’s Office for conducting an unbiased review of the incident. This was an unfortunate event that put the sheriff in the unwelcome position of having to protect and defend his wife. Sheriff Brown trusts the legal process and is looking forward to putting these events behind him.”